Oklahoma Executes Emmanuel Littlejohn After 30 Years Behind Bars

Emmanuel Littlejohn, a death-row inmate convicted of a 1992 Oklahoma City convenience store robbery and murder, was executed Thursday after spending more than 30 years behind bars.

Littlejohn was pronounced dead at 10:17 a.m. He became the 209th person executed in Oklahoma's history.

According to witnesses, in his final moments, Littlejohn spoke to his family, telling them how much he loved them.

Littlejohn maintained his innocence until the end, insisting he did not pull the trigger in the shooting that killed Kenneth Mears, the owner of the convenience store. He claimed his co-accomplice, who participated in the robbery, pulled the trigger.

Despite a 3-2 recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for clemency, Governor Kevin Stitt denied Littlejohn's appeal earlier in the day.

Littlejohn’s spiritual adviser described the emotional toll of the final hours, noting the uncertainty faced by those involved.

“ All sorts of people coming down here, and we all have one thing in common, and that is, we have no idea what's going to happen,” Jeff Hood, Littlejohn's spiritual adviser.

Outside the penitentiary, Littlejohn’s sister condemned the governor’s decision.

“Thou shalt not kill. Quit telling people you're a Christian and a man of God,” she said. “God has a special place for you, and it’s not glory.”

For his last meal, Littlejohn had pizza, cheesecake, and a Coke. As of now, no further executions have been scheduled in Oklahoma.