OCDC Detainee Found Dead In Cell Thursday

A detainee from the Oklahoma County Detention Center is dead according to OCDC.

By: News 9

A detainee at the Oklahoma County Detention Center is dead according to OCDC.

In a press release Thursday, the detention center said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at around 7:51 a.m. Sandra Cunnigham was found unresponsive in her cell. Authorities say they were distributing medicine when they found Cunningham.

Once Cunningham was discovered staff members say they immediately began lifesaving efforts and called for medical backup. Medical arrived and continued lifesaving efforts until EMS and Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel arrived. She was transported to the hospital and died at 8:37 a.m.

Cunningham was born on Feb. 2, 1961, and booked into the facility on Sept. 15, 2024, by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. She was brought in on a felony charge of Possession of Controlled Substance and misdemeanor charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. She also had a hold from Tulsa County.

Authorities say Cunningham did have a cellmate and was last observed d by an officer and on video during a sight check at approximately 6:41 a.m.

The investigation is in its preliminary stage. At this time there were no obvious signs leading to a potential cause of death.

Ms. Cunnigham’s family has been notified. As is standard protocol, all deaths are investigated as homicides until a final determination is made by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.