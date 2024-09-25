Man Killed In SW Oklahoma City Shooting Identified

A man who was killed in a shooting on Tuesday in Oklahoma City has been identified, according to police.

By: News 9

A man who was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said 31-year-old Arturo Martinez was shot to death at a residence along Southwest 18th Street near South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said Martinez came to the residence to settle a dispute between himself and an occupant of the house, and during his interactions with said person, Martinez pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the individual’s head.

OCPD said a third person who witnessed Martinez pull out the firearm retrieved a separate gun and shot Mr. Martinez, killing him.

Investigators said after interviewing the person who shot Martinez, they were released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.