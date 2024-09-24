Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Undergoes Surgery For Main Artery Blockage

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt underwent a procedure to repair a "significant blockage" in a main artery on Friday.

By: News 9, News On 6

-

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt underwent a procedure to repair a “significant blockage” in a main artery on Friday.

Gov. Stitt's office said he was doing well and returned to the office.

Abegail Cave, Director of Communications for Gov. Stitt, released the following statement.

“After a routine checkup, doctors discovered that Governor Stitt had significant blockage in a main artery. He underwent intravenous surgery on Friday where the doctors repaired the blockage with a stent. Governor Stitt is doing well and has returned to the office.”

Gov. Stitt encourages all Oklahomans to get their regular checkups, eat healthy and to exercise.