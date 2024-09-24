Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Undergoes Surgery For Main Artery Blockage

Tuesday, September 24th 2024, 5:42 pm
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt underwent a procedure to repair a “significant blockage” in a main artery on Friday.
Gov. Stitt's office said he was doing well and returned to the office.
Abegail Cave, Director of Communications for Gov. Stitt, released the following statement.
“After a routine checkup, doctors discovered that Governor Stitt had significant blockage in a main artery. He underwent intravenous surgery on Friday where the doctors repaired the blockage with a stent. Governor Stitt is doing well and has returned to the office.”
Gov. Stitt encourages all Oklahomans to get their regular checkups, eat healthy and to exercise.
September 24th, 2024
September 25th, 2024
September 25th, 2024
September 25th, 2024
September 25th, 2024
September 25th, 2024
September 25th, 2024
September 25th, 2024