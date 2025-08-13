Putnam City goes back to school: What to know from the superintendent

With the first day of school finally here for Putnam City Schools, hear from the district superintendent before the first bell rings.

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon

With Wednesday being the first day of classes for Putnam City Schools, students and teachers are gearing up for the new school year.

Putnam City Schools Superintendent Dr. Fred Rhodes says, though this is his last year before his retirement, he is looking back on his memories as an educator.

"It's such a great place to be, it's actually where I student-taught," Rhodes said. "50 years, and 42 in Putnam City."

With summer break coming to an end, Rhodes said some students may be anxious, but the return to school should be treated as an opportunity.

"School is just a fun place," Rhodes said. "We think about school being a place where we worry about the academics, but there's so much more that you'll learn in comprehensive public education. Be with your friends and learn about different cultures, because everybody comes from a different background, [which] really prepares them for life."

Rhodes' advice for all students this year: Enjoy it.

"First of all, you need to enjoy school," Rhodes said. "For seniors, enjoy your last year. It's my last year, I'm kind of a senior this year. Take in everything that you can and just enjoy it."