4 Oklahoma Schools Announced As National Blue Ribbon Schools

Four Oklahoma schools have been announced as National Blue Ribbon Schools, highlighting them as some of the best in the nation.

By: News 9

The award recognizes schools based on academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

It is the highest award given to schools by the United States Department of Education.

Schwartz Elementary in Oklahoma City and Bethany High School were chosen from the metro.

Maple Public School in Canadian County and Morrison Elementary in Noble County were also honored.