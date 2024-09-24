City Of Edmond Offering Free Trees To Residents As Part Of Energy-Saving Program

As part of a program designed to save energy across the City of Edmond, city leaders working with the Arbor Day Foundation will be handing out free trees to residents who apply.

By: News 9

The City of Edmond will be providing residents with free trees as part of a program to save energy across the area, according to officials.

According to city leaders, Edmond Electric and Edmond Urban Forestry will be working with the Arbor Day Foundation as part of the annual Energy-Saving Trees Program.

City officials said the program also offers an online tool that will assist residents in finding the best area on their property to place their new tree.

By entering information about your home and yard, the city says the tool calculates where to plant trees for the greatest energy and money-saving benefits.

The City of Edmond said to date, Edmond Electric and Edmond Urban Forestry have given out 2,890 free trees to residents, which the Arbor Day Foundation estimates resulted in a 3.7 million kWh reduction.

Residents will be able to reserve one of the 245 available trees starting on Sept. 30 by clicking here.

Once residents reserve a tree, the city says they will be available for pickup from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 at Bickham-Rudkin Park.

For more information on the program, click here.