City Of Edmond Offering Free Trees To Residents As Part Of Energy-Saving Program

As part of a program designed to save energy across the City of Edmond, city leaders working with the Arbor Day Foundation will be handing out free trees to residents who apply.

Tuesday, September 24th 2024, 7:59 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

The City of Edmond will be providing residents with free trees as part of a program to save energy across the area, according to officials.

According to city leaders, Edmond Electric and Edmond Urban Forestry will be working with the Arbor Day Foundation as part of the annual Energy-Saving Trees Program.

City officials said the program also offers an online tool that will assist residents in finding the best area on their property to place their new tree.

By entering information about your home and yard, the city says the tool calculates where to plant trees for the greatest energy and money-saving benefits.

The City of Edmond said to date, Edmond Electric and Edmond Urban Forestry have given out 2,890 free trees to residents, which the Arbor Day Foundation estimates resulted in a 3.7 million kWh reduction.

Residents will be able to reserve one of the 245 available trees starting on Sept. 30 by clicking here.

Once residents reserve a tree, the city says they will be available for pickup from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 at Bickham-Rudkin Park.

For more information on the program, click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 24th, 2024

December 18th, 2023

November 7th, 2023

October 12th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 25th, 2024

September 25th, 2024

September 25th, 2024

September 25th, 2024