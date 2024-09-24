Oklahoma Health Care Authority Expanding Options For People Exiting Prison System

Oklahoma is one of six states selected as part of the Medicaid and Corrections Policy Academy, and the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority is now partnering with other state departments to improve life for people leaving incarceration.

People transitioning from prison to society face many obstacles. Health care is one of those barriers, and a new collaboration in Oklahoma is working to expand those services.

State leaders said there are too many gaps in health care services for people transitioning from the prison system back into the community. The state was chosen for a program to learn how to expand those options.

“The transition from incarceration to community life is especially difficult,” said Emily Long, the public information officer of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. “Our mission is to provide health care services for Oklahomans regardless of their ability to pay.”

Long said her office also administers health care for people inside the criminal justice system. SoonerCare kicked in once people are released from prison, but state leaders want to improve options.

“There’s kind of that gap there,” Long said.

Oklahoma is one of six states selected as part of the Medicaid and Corrections Policy Academy, and the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority has now partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse for the academy.

“Which is a really exciting opportunity,” Long said. “Now, we will get to develop action plans to enhance care coordination. We see effective transition to community health care services as critical to improving those reentry outcomes.”

Long said the program will prepare the state for a chance to expand services.

“The waiver allows states to provide Medicaid coverage for certain services up to ninety days before release,” Long said.

Long said they hope to boost care for people who have an increased risk of hospitalization and ensure they have resources to keep them safe as they begin new lives.

“The initiative kind of allows us to change the lives of the justice-involved people during and after incarceration, and ultimately build a stronger Oklahoma,” Long said.

This initiative follows the recommendations of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s MODERN Justice Task Force. State leaders are set to begin this academy within the next few months.