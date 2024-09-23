Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Holding Meeting To Modify Turnpike Design Plans

In a meeting scheduled for Monday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will discuss possible changes to a contract covering the design of ACCESS Oklahoma in the Oklahoma City metro.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is holding a meeting on Monday that could modify the contract to design work on ACCESS Oklahoma plans.

Part of the project would add a new East-West Connector turnpike in Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City.

The project has faced opposition, and OTA said it has recently released plans to reduce the land needed for the project.

OTA officials will also vote on a $38 million widening project at the Stroud service area.