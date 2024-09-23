Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Holding Meeting To Modify Turnpike Design Plans

In a meeting scheduled for Monday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will discuss possible changes to a contract covering the design of ACCESS Oklahoma in the Oklahoma City metro.

Monday, September 23rd 2024, 5:37 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is holding a meeting on Monday that could modify the contract to design work on ACCESS Oklahoma plans.

Part of the project would add a new East-West Connector turnpike in Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City.

The project has faced opposition, and OTA said it has recently released plans to reduce the land needed for the project.

OTA officials will also vote on a $38 million widening project at the Stroud service area.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 23rd, 2024

September 20th, 2024

September 19th, 2024

September 16th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 23rd, 2024

September 23rd, 2024

September 23rd, 2024

September 23rd, 2024