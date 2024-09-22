1 Injured In Downtown OKC Assault Overnight

Authorities say an assault victim is recovering after being beaten overnight in downtown Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The assault happened near Oklahoma Boulevard and Shartel according to authorities.

Multiple blocks were shut down while shut down as crime scene technicians collected evidence.

The police say the victim was taken to the hospital.

A man was taken into custody.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.