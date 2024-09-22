'There's Nothing Like It:' ESPN College GameDay Builds Excitement For OU Tennessee Matchup

ESPN’s College Gameday made its way to OU’s campus Saturday morning to kick off Oklahoma’s first game day in the SEC.

ESPN’s College GameDay made its way to OU’s campus Saturday morning to kick off Oklahoma’s first game day in the SEC.

Fans said the energy was electric during the show and it got them fired up for the evening game.

“It’s the best there’s nothing like it,” Kendall Jorgensen, an OU student said. “It’s amazing we’re a big family.”

Kendall and other fans camped out overnight to get a spot along the rail for College Gameday.

But Taylor Stephens was the OU fan first in line.

He showed up at 9 a.m. Friday to camp out.

“Oh yeah for college game day I’d get here earlier,” Stephens said.

But for these Sooner superfans, it’s about more than just getting on TV.

“I've been a Sooner fan since I was little just watching the games, watching Landry Jones growing up. It was awesome. So, if the Sooners pull this one out today, I’ll be it'll be a complete,” OU student Sam Brown said.

Win or lose, these students made memories to last a lifetime.

“We would totally do it again. We met all these guys along the way. We’re all friends now. We’re all family, college game day is the best,” Jorgensen said.

The show helped build excitement for the highly anticipated matchup to launch OU into the SEC.

The show broadcast from the South Oval with several big-name Sooner guests

“I’m so stoked. I’m gonna be yelling my head off but we’re gonna win baby let’s go,” Brown said.