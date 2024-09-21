Kingfisher Yellowjackets Roll Past Bridge Creek 35-6

The Kingfisher Yellowjackets dominated on the road, defeating Bridge Creek 35-6 in a 3A matchup on Friday night.

Friday, September 20th 2024, 11:09 pm

By: News 9


The Kingfisher Yellowjackets dominated on the road, defeating Bridge Creek 35-6 in a 3A matchup on Friday night.

Quarterback Jhett Birdwell connected with Brody Boeckman for a contested catch that turned into a touchdown, putting the Yellowjackets up 14-0 after the PAT.

While the Bobcats showcased some explosive plays, including a notable long run from Wyatt Leonard, they struggled to convert those opportunities into points.

Kingfisher maintained control throughout the game, ultimately securing a decisive 35-6 victory
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 20th, 2024

September 20th, 2024

September 20th, 2024

September 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 21st, 2024

September 21st, 2024

September 21st, 2024

September 21st, 2024