Kingfisher Yellowjackets Roll Past Bridge Creek 35-6

By: News 9

The Kingfisher Yellowjackets dominated on the road, defeating Bridge Creek 35-6 in a 3A matchup on Friday night.

Quarterback Jhett Birdwell connected with Brody Boeckman for a contested catch that turned into a touchdown, putting the Yellowjackets up 14-0 after the PAT.

While the Bobcats showcased some explosive plays, including a notable long run from Wyatt Leonard, they struggled to convert those opportunities into points.

Kingfisher maintained control throughout the game, ultimately securing a decisive 35-6 victory