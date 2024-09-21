Kingfisher Yellowjackets Roll Past Bridge Creek 35-6

Friday, September 20th 2024, 11:09 pm
The Kingfisher Yellowjackets dominated on the road, defeating Bridge Creek 35-6 in a 3A matchup on Friday night.
Quarterback Jhett Birdwell connected with Brody Boeckman for a contested catch that turned into a touchdown, putting the Yellowjackets up 14-0 after the PAT.
While the Bobcats showcased some explosive plays, including a notable long run from Wyatt Leonard, they struggled to convert those opportunities into points.
Kingfisher maintained control throughout the game, ultimately securing a decisive 35-6 victory
