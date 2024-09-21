Blanchard Lions Remain Undefeated with 33-24 Win Over Guthrie

The Blanchard Lions continued their winning streak, defeating Guthrie 33-24 in their third upperclass matchup of the season.

By: News 9

Speedy senior Brayson Carter was pivotal for the Lions, scoring an early touchdown and showcasing his explosive playmaking ability.

Both teams struggled with turnovers, with Coric Pierce making a key interception for Blanchard. Despite Guthrie's efforts to keep it close, Carter struck again with another touchdown from five yards out.

The Lions rolled to a 33-24 victory, maintaining their perfect record and setting the stage for more excitement ahead.