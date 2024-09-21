Investigation Update: Campus Corner Altercation

The Norman Police say that after further investigation into an altercation that happened on Sept. 15 Near the 500 block of Buchanan Avenue, new information provided a significant disagreement with original reports made. Original reports claimed that a hate crime might have taken place, but police say they have no evidence that a hate crime occurred.

The department’s investigation determined that a series of physical altercations between two people happened within a short period.

Unlike the original report, there were no weapons involved in the fight.

The reporting party who was originally reported as the victim was seen on video to be the aggressor of the fight.

Officers have identified and contacted the other party involved and based on the investigation so far, there is no evidence that a hate crime or robbery occurred.

The reporting party also stated that police did not arrive at the scene after being called, but police say they arrived on the scene within minutes of the initial report. Video shows the reporting party driving slowly past several officers at the scene with no attempt to make contact with the officers before leaving the scene.

The case was presented to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office. After review of the evidence associated with the investigation, the incident was determined to be a matter of mutual combat and no criminal charges will be filed. The investigation will be closed pending further evidence being provided.