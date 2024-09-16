Norman Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime Attack On Campus Corner

Norman police are investigating a fight on Campus Corner overnight that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police said the fight started over someone wanting the victim’s hat. According to police, a suspect has been identified but no arrests have been made in connection to the case. Police are investigating allegations the attack was a hate crime.

A late night out at Campus Corner turned into a hospital trip. Harrison Hipp and his girlfriend were walking to a bar when Hipp said a stranger approached him.

“Comes up to me and says, ‘Hey can I try on your hat?’” said Harrison Hipp, victim. “I said no, it’s my hat, sorry.”

Hipp said the person became confrontational.

“I take back steps and put my hands up and say I don’t want to fight,” said Hipp. “Take my hat off and my yarmulke, hold it in my hand and run with it.”

Hipp said the guy grabbed his cowboy hat and yarmulke and then tackled him to the ground, armed with a knife. Hipp's girlfriend witnessed three other guys jump in.

“The other guys start coming in on him and I’m trying to pull the original guy who started the fighting with him,” said Emily Rodriguez, witness. “Because he’s just on top of him, whaling on him.”

Hipp claimed the suspects were calling him antisemitic slurs while they kicked and bashed his head on the ground.

“Kept calling me a dirty Jew and making fun of me,” said Hipp.

Hipp said he was discharged from the hospital with a concussion and brain bleed.

“They have me on seizure medication because they’re worried, I’ll have a seizure,” said Hipp.

Hipp believes the prayer cloth he was wearing saved his life.

“If I didn’t have this on me then I would probably die,” said Hipp.

Police spoke to Hipp while he was in the hospital. Hipp said he called 911 at the scene but neither police nor paramedics arrived. He said someone in the area drove him to the hospital.

Hipp would like to see all four suspects arrested and charged with hate crimes rather than assault and battery.