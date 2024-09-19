Southwest Covenant School Debuts New Football Field In Yukon

After the debut Southwest Covenant School's football program in 1995, football players at the Yukon school finally have the chance to play on a field of their own.

Football players at Southwest Covenant School in Yukon are set to play Friday, but this time, on a field of their own.

After the school debuted its football program in 1995, the team has played its games at Taylor Park. Now though, the team has a home field.

"We used to play at Taylor Field on the other side of town," Southwest Covenant senior Caleb Friend said. "It was a 80 yard field natural grass so we're really blessed to be here."

Players and coaches have begun referring to their new field as "The Backyard," due to its location behind the school's athletic building, and also because of its proximity to the nearby neighborhood.

"Not a lot of coaches or kids get to open up a stadium, so this is a big deal," Southwest Covenant head football coach and athletic director John Jensen said. "When you play at a park, every home game is a away game. I think the excitement is going to be bigger than ever."

Kick off here at Southwest Covenant is 7 p.m. on Friday versus Konawa High School.