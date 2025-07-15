Plans to implement Norman flood warning system placed on hold

Plans to implement a flood warning system in the Norman area have been put on hold.

Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 9:17 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

Plans for an automated flood warning system in Norman have been put on hold, according to city officials.

City of Norman leaders say plans to implement the automated system were dependent on federal funding through FEMA, which is no longer available.

A federal grant to pay for the $313,000 system was cut by the Trump administration earlier this year.

If implemented, the automated system would have included real-time sensors and alerts that would give early warnings to areas vulnerable to flash flooding.

City leaders say they are now looking at ways to move forward with the project without the federal money.
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

