Plans to implement Norman flood warning system placed on hold

By: Christian Hans

Plans for an automated flood warning system in Norman have been put on hold, according to city officials.

City of Norman leaders say plans to implement the automated system were dependent on federal funding through FEMA, which is no longer available.

A federal grant to pay for the $313,000 system was cut by the Trump administration earlier this year.

If implemented, the automated system would have included real-time sensors and alerts that would give early warnings to areas vulnerable to flash flooding.

City leaders say they are now looking at ways to move forward with the project without the federal money.