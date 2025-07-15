Truck struck by loose tire on northbound I-35 in OKC

A loose tire reportedly struck a vehicle along I-35 Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

Crews responded to the scene of a crash after a tire reportedly struck a vehicle Tuesday morning along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City.

News 9 crews on scene say the driver reported a tire came off a vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes of I-35 between Hefner Road and Northwest 122nd Street, striking his vehicle in the northbound lanes.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.