Truck struck by loose tire on northbound I-35 in OKC

Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 6:19 am
Crews responded to the scene of a crash after a tire reportedly struck a vehicle Tuesday morning along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City.
News 9 crews on scene say the driver reported a tire came off a vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes of I-35 between Hefner Road and Northwest 122nd Street, striking his vehicle in the northbound lanes.
It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.
