Truck struck by loose tire on northbound I-35 in OKC

A loose tire reportedly struck a vehicle along I-35 Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 6:19 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded to the scene of a crash after a tire reportedly struck a vehicle Tuesday morning along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City.

News 9 crews on scene say the driver reported a tire came off a vehicle traveling in the southbound lanes of I-35 between Hefner Road and Northwest 122nd Street, striking his vehicle in the northbound lanes.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

