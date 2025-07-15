Andretti Indoor Karting opens Tuesday in NE Oklahoma City

Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 6:06 am
A new multi-level indoor karting track opens on Tuesday in northeast Oklahoma City.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games' first-ever location in Oklahoma is located near Broadway Extension at Wilshire Boulevard in the northeast part of Oklahoma City.
Besides karting, there are also arcade games, a laser tag arena and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater, among other activities.
The location will open to the public at 4 p.m.
July 15th, 2025
July 15th, 2025
July 15th, 2025
July 14th, 2025
July 16th, 2025
July 15th, 2025
July 15th, 2025