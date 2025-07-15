Andretti Indoor Karting opens Tuesday in NE Oklahoma City

A new indoor kart racing track opens on Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Here is what you can expect.

By: Christian Hans

A new multi-level indoor karting track opens on Tuesday in northeast Oklahoma City.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games' first-ever location in Oklahoma is located near Broadway Extension at Wilshire Boulevard in the northeast part of Oklahoma City.

Besides karting, there are also arcade games, a laser tag arena and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater, among other activities.

The location will open to the public at 4 p.m.



