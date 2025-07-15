Andretti Indoor Karting opens Tuesday in NE Oklahoma City

A new indoor kart racing track opens on Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Here is what you can expect.

Tuesday, July 15th 2025, 6:06 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A new multi-level indoor karting track opens on Tuesday in northeast Oklahoma City.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games' first-ever location in Oklahoma is located near Broadway Extension at Wilshire Boulevard in the northeast part of Oklahoma City.

Besides karting, there are also arcade games, a laser tag arena and a 7D Xperience Motion Theater, among other activities.

The location will open to the public at 4 p.m.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 16th, 2025

July 16th, 2025

July 15th, 2025

July 15th, 2025