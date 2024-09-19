Victim Identified, Man Arrested After Fatal Pottawatomie Co. Crash

Thursday, September 19th 2024, 4:47 am
A woman who was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Pottawatomie County has been identified, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP said Trinity Russell was killed in the wreck when she was riding in a car driven by Ethan Elrod in Macomb when the crash happened.
Elrod and another passenger were not hurt in the crash, but OHP said no one was wearing seat belts, and the air bags did not deploy.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff said Elrod has since been arrested.
Troopers are investigating what exactly caused the crash.
