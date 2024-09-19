Police Search For Suspect In Midwest City Shooting

Police say they are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Midwest City Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.

Wednesday, September 18th 2024, 10:27 pm

By: News 9


Authorities say the shooting happened near North Douglas Boulevard and Northeast 23rd Street. 

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities say the victim is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

