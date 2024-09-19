Police Search For Suspect In Midwest City Shooting

Police say they are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Midwest City Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.

By: News 9

Police say they are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Midwest City Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities say the shooting happened near North Douglas Boulevard and Northeast 23rd Street.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities say the victim is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.