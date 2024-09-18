Gumdrops & Lollipop's Ball: Celebrate 15 Years With Anna's House

Anna's House, a faith-based foster care nonprofit organization, will host the Gumdrops and Lollipops Ball on Saturday, September 21 at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

Anna's House, a faith-based foster care nonprofit organization, will host the Gumdrops and Lollipops Ball on Saturday, September 21 at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

Anna's House is celebrating 15 years of service. They currently provide 245 families and 983 children in state custody with financial assistance, tangible goods, and emotional resources to make the foster care journey easier.

“So if a child takes in or if a family takes in a child that's one year old and needs a car seat, we're immediately able to meet that need by going into our research room at Anna's House and providing that to the family,” Anna's House Community Engagement Director Britley Little said. “School just started, and all of our kiddos were able to have their backpacks totally filled by our community partners and volunteers.”

The Gumdrops and Lollipops Ball will have silent and live auction items, candy, drinks, and dancing to accompany the program.

Tickets are available online at the Anna's House website. Individual tickets begin at $350, with reserved tables for eight alongside name recognition in the program starting at $3000. Patrons can donate online if they are unable to attend, and they have the opportunity to participate in the silent auction online.

“We say not everyone can foster, but everyone can do something to help foster families in Oklahoma and Anna's House is a great way of volunteering and connecting you to families where you can directly assist them,” Little said.