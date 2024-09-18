Midwest City High School Band Performs To Honor 77th Birthday Of US Air Force On The Porch

Tinker Air Force Base hosted a celebration Wednesday morning, honoring the 77th birthday of the United States Air Force that featured a performance of The Air Force Song by the Midwest City High School Band.

Wednesday, September 18th 2024, 10:27 am

By: News 9


Tinker Air Force Base hosted a celebration Wednesday morning, honoring the 77th birthday of the United States Air Force.

The event featured a performance by the Midwest City High School band, led by jazz director Mark Hensley.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to join the celebrations.

Hensley emphasized the significance of the occasion, saying he was proud to bring his students to the base.

"It's an honor to come out and play. Tinker does so much for our city, for our state and our country. It's just an honor to come and play for them for their birthday celebration," Hensley said.

Students performed a rendition of the Air Force Song as a part of the celebration.

