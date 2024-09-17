New Information Released After Southmoore High School Lockdown, Threats

New information was released following a lockdown on Tuesday at Moore High School and Southmoore High School after a threat was made on social media.

According to the Moore Police Department, Monday night around 9 p.m., an alleged threat began circulating involving 'Moore HS'.

Police say that the threat was vague, but said it would take place on Tuesday. The threat was deemed not credible due to several schools receiving a similar message using the abbreviation "MHS".

Police say that out of an abundance of caution, police presence was increased. Police later learned that the same threat was received at a school district in Ohio.

Then on Tuesday morning, around 9:30 a.m., a new screenshot began circulating with specifics. The threat referenced "saborkitties", an individual with a firearm, and a time at which the alleged shooting would occur.

More police, fire officials and EMSTAT units were moved to Southmoore High School. Police say that there were no injuries, and families were able to leave with their students. Police say the threat "appears to have been fake".

Police confirm that the investigation of these incidents is ongoing.