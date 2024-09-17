Crews Work To Put Out Large Payne County Grass Fire

Tuesday, September 17th 2024, 4:11 pm
Several fire departments are working to put out a large grass fire in Payne County.
Firefighters are on the scene near Fairgrounds Road and East Vfw Road, and they say the fire is moving northeast towards Glencoe.
According to the Stillwater Fire Department, there is an ongoing evacuation of the neighborhood Katie Lane in Glencoe.
September 17th, 2024
September 14th, 2024
August 22nd, 2024
August 16th, 2024
September 19th, 2024
September 19th, 2024
September 19th, 2024
September 19th, 2024