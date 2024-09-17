Crews Work To Put Out Large Payne County Grass Fire

Several fire departments are working to put out a large grass fire in Payne County.

Tuesday, September 17th 2024, 4:11 pm

By: News 9


PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. -

Several fire departments are working to put out a large grass fire in Payne County.

Firefighters are on the scene near Fairgrounds Road and East Vfw Road, and they say the fire is moving northeast towards Glencoe.

According to the Stillwater Fire Department, there is an ongoing evacuation of the neighborhood Katie Lane in Glencoe.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 17th, 2024

September 14th, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

August 16th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 19th, 2024

September 19th, 2024

September 19th, 2024

September 19th, 2024