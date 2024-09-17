Crews Work To Put Out Large Payne County Grass Fire

Several fire departments are working to put out a large grass fire in Payne County.

By: News 9

-

Several fire departments are working to put out a large grass fire in Payne County.

Firefighters are on the scene near Fairgrounds Road and East Vfw Road, and they say the fire is moving northeast towards Glencoe.

According to the Stillwater Fire Department, there is an ongoing evacuation of the neighborhood Katie Lane in Glencoe.