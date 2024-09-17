OU Organization Helping Students Register To Vote

Oklahoma Votes, a University of Oklahoma OU, says it is hoping to help at least 100 students register to vote on Tuesday, which is also National Voter Registration Day.

An organization at the University of Oklahoma is helping students register to vote ahead of the November election.

Oklahoma Votes, the OU organization, says it is hoping to help at least 100 students register to vote on Tuesday, which is also National Voter Registration Day.

The group said it encourages young people while walking to and from class to take a few minutes to sign up, no matter who they are voting for.

However, the group said targeting college students is important as turnout for people in that particular age group is usually low.

"That makes it hard for our voices to be heard if we aren't using them," Oklahoma Votes' Jhanvi Patel said. "So hopefully with this we're removing the barriers so students don't feel like it's super complicated to get involved, but that it's actually quite simple."

Oklahoma Votes will have several tables across campus in Norman today. The group said it has already signed up about 400 students ion total this year.

The deadline to register before this year’s presidential election is Oct. 11.

For more information on registering to vote in Oklahoma, click here.