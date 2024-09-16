'Sniper's Dream, Secret Service Nightmare:' Former Agent Discusses 2nd Trump Assassination Attempt

After a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, former Secret Service agent and UCO President Todd Lamb calls for increased security measures on the campaign trail, citing the challenges of protecting high-profile candidates.

After a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, a former secret service agent says there should be heightened awareness and heightened security as candidates continue on the campaign trail.

UCO President Todd Lamb was a member of the Secret Service in the early 2000s.

“When I was a special agent with the United States Secret Service, I was a site supervisor for the 2000 campaign, I set up the security advances,” said Lamb.

Lamb says the agents are trained to be fully aware of their surroundings, especially when they’re on the campaign trail. “You go through drill after drill after drill to try and get muscle memory of what can happen and what to look for,” said Lamb.

While they plan security for most events, it can be hard to cover every inch of the property where a candidate might be, especially in a setting like a golf course. “It's a sniper's dream and a secret service nightmare to try to create security around a golf course,” said Lamb. “This threat came from a fence line, bushes, and trees, a very long line of sight hundreds of yards.”

Many people are now questioning whether former President Trump will be removed from the public eye, after two assassination attempts. Lamb says that’s not likely, or necessary. “We're in America the land of the free and home of the brave. I don't think it would benefit our country, our democratic republic to remove any candidate from the public eye,” said Lamb.

“At some point, it becomes prohibitive to shut down every street, every highway, every byway, particularly around a golf course it's very challenging,” said Lamb.

Lamb says instead, the focus should be on additional resources and assets as the campaign continues. “A lot of questions about infrastructure, assets, and how can we best protect this man who has received two assassination attempts on his life,” said Lamb.

Lamb says to his knowledge, Trump is the first candidate to have multiple active threats on his life, saying he's seen verbal or written threats in the past but not this kind of action against a candidate.