Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation Promoting Coat-A-Kid Campaign

With the colder months of the year right around the corner, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation is working to ensure every child has proper winter attire through its "Coat-A-Kid" campaign.

Monday, September 16th 2024, 9:29 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

With the colder months of the year right around the corner, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation is working to ensure every child has proper winter attire.

Joining the News 9 team Monday morning is Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation president and CEO Mary Melon-Tully, who is sharing more on the foundation's "Coat-A-Kid" campaign.
