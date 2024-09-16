Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation Promoting Coat-A-Kid Campaign

Monday, September 16th 2024, 9:29 am
With the colder months of the year right around the corner, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation is working to ensure every child has proper winter attire.
Joining the News 9 team Monday morning is Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation president and CEO Mary Melon-Tully, who is sharing more on the foundation's "Coat-A-Kid" campaign.
