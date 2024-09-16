No Injuries Reported Following SW Oklahoma City Semitruck Crash

Monday, September 16th 2024, 6:59 am
Two semitrucks were involved in a wreck Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said a semitruck ran a red light at West Reno Avenue and South Ann Arbor Avenue, and struck another semitruck.
OCPD said there were no injuries.
West Reno Avenue was closed as crews cleared the scene of debris, bus has since been reopened.
