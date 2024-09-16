Oklahoma Leaders React To Former President Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Oklahoma leaders are sharing their reactions to the assassination attempt against former President Trump.

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma leaders are speaking out following what the FBI is calling “an apparent assassination attempt” against former President Donald Trump.

A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm into Trump's golf club in Florida while he was golfing.

The FBI says Trump is safe and unharmed and that they are investigating.

Rep. Tom Cole said on social media:

"As we continue to learn more details, my thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and his family. I am very thankful he is safe and for the quick action of the Secret Service. Violence is never the answer."

In a statement, Congressman Josh Brecheen said:

“Thank God President Trump is safe. As we continue to wait for more details, one thing is for certain: President Trump will never stop fighting for the American people. Please join me in praying for continued Providential protection for President Trump.”

Sen. Markwayne Mullin shared a post to X saying:

“As we await additional details regarding the incident in Palm Beach, Christie and I are extending our prayers to President Trump and his family. Very glad to hear he is safe.”

Rep. Kevin Hern released a statement saying:

“Join Tammy and me in lifting President Trump and his family up in prayer,”

“We’re relieved that he is safe and grateful for the Secret Service’s swift action in protecting him. Just 64 days after a bullet nearly took his life, this cowardly act demands a full investigation and the harshest penalties. Political violence has no place in America. Threats against President Trump are unacceptable and must be universally condemned.”

Sen. James Lankford shared a post to Facebook saying:

"Cindy and I are praying for President Trump's safety after today's disturbing incident and we are grateful for the Secret Service's swift response. Violence has no place in our society."

Rep. Stephanie Bice shared to X saying:

"While we await further details, my thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and his entire family. I’m glad they’re safe."