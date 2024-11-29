OU Football Bowl Game Opponents: USC, Nebraska Are Most Intriguing Possible Matchups

The Sooners still have one more regular season game to play, but fans are already discussing some intriguing bowl matchups! Who do you want to see OU play in a bowl game?

By: News 9, News On 6

The Oklahoma Sooners are heading to a bowl game, and speculation is mounting over their possible destinations.

The SEC affiliation introduces new intrigue and destinations compared the the Big 12.

Oklahoma’s top five potential bowl matchups provide fans with plenty to consider.

Las Vegas Bowl - Oklahoma’s most buzzworthy option is the Las Vegas Bowl, which would offer a revenge game of sorts against USC and Lincoln Riley. Music City Bowl - Facing Nebraska in Nashville would certainly be a high-profile bowl game. Liberty Bowl - Kansas State could provide a postseason edition of the old Big 12 rivalry in Memphis. Texas Bowl - A matchup against Texas Tech would be another old Big 12 matchup. ReliaQuest Bowl - Virginia Tech is a potential opponent in this bowl, which could bring fresh excitement against an unfamiliar ACC foe.





If Oklahoma can secure a win against LSU on Saturday, it could open the door to a higher-tier bowl.



