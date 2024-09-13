Pet Of The Week: Brixey

Friday, September 13th 2024, 12:33 pm
Destanee Ratley from the Oklahoma Humane Society joined the News 9 team for Pet Of The Week on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.
The Pet of the Week for this week is Brixey, who despite being an older pup, is looking for her forever home.
Brixey will be available for adoption at the Oklahoma Humane Society located at 7500 North Western Avenue.
