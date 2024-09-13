Pet Of The Week: Brixey

The Pet of the Week for this week is Brixey, who despite being an older pup, is looking for her forever home.

Friday, September 13th 2024, 12:33 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Destanee Ratley from the Oklahoma Humane Society joined the News 9 team for Pet Of The Week on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

Brixey will be available for adoption at the Oklahoma Humane Society located at 7500 North Western Avenue.
