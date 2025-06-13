Pet of the Week: Churro

Our Pet of the Week is Churro!

By: Anna Denison

Churro is a 7-month-old, 25-pound bundle of joy with short legs, big energy, and a heart full of love.

This playful pup is full of wiggles and zoomies, especially during yard time, and he never misses a chance to make a new friend.

While he's still learning the ropes of potty training, Churro thrives with patience, routine, and encouragement.

He'll be available for adoption at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave. following his segment appearance.

His arrival comes just in time for Underdog Weekend, June 14–15, a special event that highlights dogs who have waited the longest or have special needs.

Visit okhumane.org to see all adoptable pets and learn more.











