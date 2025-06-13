Pet of the Week: Churro

Our Pet of the Week is Churro!

Friday, June 13th 2025, 12:47 pm

By: Anna Denison


Our Pet of the Week is Churro!

Churro is a 7-month-old, 25-pound bundle of joy with short legs, big energy, and a heart full of love.

This playful pup is full of wiggles and zoomies, especially during yard time, and he never misses a chance to make a new friend.

While he's still learning the ropes of potty training, Churro thrives with patience, routine, and encouragement.

He'll be available for adoption at the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 N. Western Ave. following his segment appearance.

His arrival comes just in time for Underdog Weekend, June 14–15, a special event that highlights dogs who have waited the longest or have special needs.

Visit okhumane.org to see all adoptable pets and learn more.
Anna Denison
Anna Denison

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 13th, 2025

March 14th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

February 28th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 13th, 2025