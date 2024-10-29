Big 12 Travel Guide 2024: What to See, Do, and Eat at Every Away Game Destination

From the high deserts of Arizona to the small-town charm of Stillwater, the Big 12’s expansion has brought fans a new range of destinations rich in traditions, flavors, and experiences. This season, as teams crisscross the country, fans have the chance to not only support their squads but also immerse themselves in each city’s unique culture.

From the high deserts of Arizona to the small-town charm of Stillwater, the Big 12’s expansion has brought fans a new range of destinations rich in traditions, flavors, and experiences. This season, as teams crisscross the country, fans have the chance to not only support their squads but also immerse themselves in each city’s unique culture. Whether you’re cheering at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, savoring classic barbecue in Waco, hiking the iconic Y Mountain in Provo, or exploring historic sites in Orlando, every Big 12 city offers unforgettable adventures that extend well beyond game day.

With several new teams joining the conference following the announced departure of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, the Big 12 has grown substantially in recent years with the recent additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston and Utah.

Here are the places teams in the Big 12 Conference will be playing at and visiting this season, as well as some things fans can see and do both before and after the game.

What to see and do when visiting Tuscon, Arizona

Nestled in the Sonoran Desert, the city of Tucson offers visitors a mix of Old West history and modern culture, anchored by the University of Arizona. Founded in 1885, the university grew alongside the city and became known for its stunning desert landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Tucson is the second-largest city in Arizona with a population of more than 542,000 people. In this part of our guide, we'll focus on ways to make the most of your trip to southern Arizona!

Tucson’s dining scene reflects its Southwestern roots. El Charro Café, the nation’s oldest Mexican restaurant continuously operated by the same family, is a must-visit for authentic cuisine. Prep & Pastry, opened in 2014, is popular for its brunch menu and baked goods, while The Coronet offers elegant European-inspired dining. For a drink, head to Hotel Congress, a historic landmark and favorite bar that dates back to the 1920s. Another local gem is The Buffet Bar, a no-frills dive bar beloved by University of Arizona students.

If those don't whet your appetite, check out this 'Ultimate Tucson Restaurant Bucket List' from Tucson Foodie!

Other adventures for your trip to the birthplace of Barbara Eden and Linda Ronstadt...

Visitors should explore the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, which combines zoo, aquarium, botanical garden, and natural history museum exhibits, making it one of Tucson’s most popular attractions. For art enthusiasts, the Tucson Museum of Art offers an impressive collection of Latin American and Western art. The Mission San Xavier del Bac, a historic Spanish Catholic mission founded in 1692, is a breathtaking example of Baroque architecture and a significant cultural landmark.

On football Saturdays, the University of Arizona Wildcats' traditions come to life. Games are held at Arizona Stadium, where fans gather for the Wildcat Walk, cheering the team on as they enter the stadium. The student section, known as the ZonaZoo, is one of the loudest and largest in the nation, leading chants like "Bear Down," a rallying cry rooted in the school’s history. The band plays the "Arizona Fight Song" before the game, and fans proudly show the Block A hand gesture, symbolizing their school pride.

Of all these traditions, the one to know the most about is Arizona's 'Bear Down' story. The rallying cry for the University of Arizona stemmed from the last words of the Wildcats' quarterback in 1926 after he had suffered critical injuries in a car wreck. He supposedly told his coach, "Tell them... tell the team to bear down."

What to see and do when visiting Tempe, Arizona

Forks up, Sun Devils! Tempe is the home to Arizona State University, founded in 1885 and originally the Territorial Normal School at Tempe. Located just east of Phoenix in the east Valley, Tempe offers visitors a blend of rich history, lively college culture, and desert beauty. Tempe’s history grew from an agricultural community into a bustling city centered around ASU’s large and vibrant campus.

Should you be staying in Phoenix, then you might want more of a guide to the city or the Valley as a whole. But let's focus on Tempe, which is like an oasis in the desert!

Mill Avenue is the heart of activity in this city of 180,000-plus. Four Peaks Brewing Company, one of the most popular spots, is known for its craft beer and pub fre in a historic 1892 building. Culinary Dropout is famous for its gastropub menu and live music, while Casey Moore’s Oyster House is the go-to for seafood and patio dining.

As for other eats and treats ...

The Peppermill bills itself as a "modern-day steakhouse with French and Asian influences." After you're done, should you be interested in a rooftop bar, Alibi might be just the ticket.

If it's a burger you're craving, bring your cash because that's all The Chuckbox takes. And if you have a sweet tooth, the 'Tempe Tourism' site has put together this guide to bakeries and desserts.

For a more relaxed day, explore the Tempe Town Lake, a popular spot for outdoor activities such as kayaking, biking, and walking along the lake’s scenic paths. The ASU Art Museum offers contemporary exhibits, while the Tempe History Museum delves into the city’s past, highlighting its development and cultural impact.

Let's talk gameday traditions. The Arizona State University website details traditions such as the 'Echo from the Buttes,' 'Maroon and Gold,' 'Old Main,' the 'Duel in the Desert,' 'Beat UArizona Week,' 'Homecoming,' 'Shaking Your Keys,' 'Chanting After 1st Downs,' 'Celebrating Touchdowns With Push-Ups,' 'The Inferno,' 'Palm Walk,' 'Lantern Walk,' and 'Pat's Run,' honoring the memory of Arizona State alum Pat Tillman.

This isn't a secret, but it's hot in Tempe, and gameday temperatures can be in the mid-to-upper 90s, even at night. So, hydrate and get comfortable!

What to see and do when visiting Waco, Texas

Home of the Baylor Bears, Waco is another familiar destination for Big 12 football fans. The university plays at McLane Stadium, which opened in 2014 and seats about 50,200 fans.

Much like other colleges, Baylor has its own catchphrase. On game day, it is common to hear chants of “Sic 'em Bears!” Baylor University even has special instructions on the right way to form your bear claw when you chant.

On campus, there are several other traditions for students and alumni, as well as visitors. Those coming to the campus can take a photo with a statue of Judge R.E.B. Baylor, or take part in the decades-long tradition of Dr Pepper Hour, formerly known as Coke Hour, which is popular for its frosted soft drinks involving the mixing of, namely, Dr Pepper and ice cream.

Fun fact: Baylor and Waco's love for Dr Pepper goes back even further, as the town is home to the Dr Pepper Museum.

In the heart of Baylor's campus, guests can find the Baylor Bear Habitat, which is home to the university's two ursine mascots, Indy and Belle.

If you plan on visiting Waco later in the year, be sure to make it in time to see Christmas on 5th Street, the university's annual Christmas celebration. In 2024, the celebration starts on Dec. 5.

There are multiple things to do year-round on Baylor's campus, so much so that the university even has an online bucket list for visitors, but once you step off campus, the opportunity to find something amazing grows even more.

Cottonland Castle is a century-old home in the middle of Texas known for its medieval exterior. Guests can arrange tours to view the inside of the historic home. If you wish to explore more of the history of the Waco area, another must-see attraction is the Homestead Craft Village, which showcases numerous artisanal crafts on the village's 18-acre expanse.

As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas, and Waco proves to be no exception, especially when it comes to food.

At Jasper's Bar-B-Q, itself over 100 years old, guests can order smoked brisket and bologna by the pound, or even the barbecue joint's famous “Waco Tornado,” which is a large pile of corn chips topped with chopped brisket, sausage, pinto beans, and cheese.

Other popular spots include D's Mediterranean Grill, as well as DiamondBack's, a classic Texas steakhouse.

For those still looking to follow their love of sports, Waco is also home to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, which recognizes athletes, coaches and teams from the Lone Star State.

What to see and do when visiting Provo, Utah

Down Interstate 15 south of Salt Lake City, you’ll come across Provo, Utah, the home of the BYU Cougars.

Brigham Young University, founded in 1875, broke its FBS-independent streak to join the Big 12 in 2023 along with Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati. In the time since, the Cougars have traveled to and hosted multiple Big 12 opponents.

For those visiting Provo, several things stand out, but none more so than Y Mountain, a large, looming behemoth of rock and stone with a large capital Y on the mountain face. Every year, BYU students, Provo residents, and many others, “Hike the Y” for fun.

If you find yourself in the city, be sure to visit Downtown Provo, as well as the Creamery on Ninth, which is a must-visit if you find yourself on the BYU campus. The creamery’s wide selection of ice cream makes it a local favorite.

Above ground, Provo is your normal college town, but underneath, the century-old Provo Tunnels are the home of local art, fantastic food and much more.

On the BYU campus, the BYU Museum of Paleontology contains prehistoric fossils and is free to visit, and the Bertrand F. Harrison Arboretum contains over 900 species of trees.

Elsewhere on campus, the BYU Store, located in the Wilkinson Student Center, contains everything BYU-related you could hope to have. From shirts to jerseys to other apparel, accessories and more, this is the place to shop for Cougar merchandise.

On the western edge of Provo sits Utah Lake, the freshwater sibling of the larger and more well-known Great Salt Lake. Here, visitors can camp, enjoy some time on the water and enjoy the great outdoors.

If visitors want to take a look into the world of broadcasting, BYU has just the place. At the BYU Broadcasting Building, the home of BYUtv, guests can arrange a facilities tour to see what goes into the lighting, audio and filming of some of the station's most-viewed programs.

There are several opportunities for parking on game day at BYU. For more information on where and how to park your vehicle on campus, click here.

What to see and do when visiting Orlando, Florida

Known for being the home of Walt Disney World, the Floridian city of Orlando is also home to the University of Central Florida, one of the Big 12's newest members.

FBC Mortgage Stadium, where the UCF Knights take the field, has a seating capacity of over 44,000.

However, the stadium is also known to UCF fans as "The Bounce House" due to the tendency for fans to jump up and down in celebration of touchdowns.

If you plan on exploring the surrounding city, there are several options for visitors to consider.

The Orlando Science Center has activities for all ages, and Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando features a fantastic green space and a lake with swan boats, walking paths, and a popular farmers' market on Sundays if you plan on staying another day after the game on Saturday.

Known as the "Alligator Capital of the World," Gatorland is home to thousands of alligators and crocodiles. Guests check out their live shows, zip lines over gator-filled ponds, and up-close animal encounters.

The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art features an extensive collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany works, including glass art, lamps, and jewelry, while the Orlando Museum of Art showcases the art and cultural impact of the Orlando community.

About an hour east of Orlando, the Kennedy Space Center offers guests an opportunity to learn more about NASA's past, present and future, as well as more about our place in the cosmos.

Speaking of space, every year, the UCF Knights have what is known as the Space Game, which celebrates the university's ties to space exploration. Players don unique uniforms for each game, and since the tradition began in 2017, the Knights have not lost a Space Game on the football field. The next Space Game is set for Nov. 2 against Arizona.

If you plan on visiting UCF or Orlando, be sure to check out UCF's parking information here.

What to see and do when visiting Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati has many things fans can do when coming to town for college football at the University of Cincinnati.

Whether attending a game, exploring the campus, or engaging with fellow fans, there's plenty to enjoy throughout the football season.

Apart from seeing the game at Nippert Stadium, fans can join in on tailgating activities across campus.

Additionally, visitors can take a tour of the University of Cincinnati Athletic Hall of Fame.

There are also several places around town to find fan apparel and merch, however, none are as close as the University of Cincinnati Bookstore.

If you want to grab some classic pizza, look no further than Taglio or Saint Francis Apizza. If you're looking for food better suited for the early morning though, Toast & Berry may be what you're searching for.

If you're looking to explore more of Cincinnati, there are several places to look around, including the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the Cincinnati Art Museum and the American Sign Museum, which features over 100 years of history surrounding American signage.

As for getting together to watch the game, there are multiple sports bar locations across the city, including Holy Grail Tavern & Grille, Knockback Nats and MVP Sports Bar & Grill.

There are multiple places to find parking on the University of Cincinnati campus. For more information, click here.

What to see and do when visiting Boulder, Colorado

Saddled on the edge between the Great Plains that became the home of the American bison, and the Rocky Mountains that give Colorado its powdery snow, the college town of Boulder, Colorado, is the home of the Buffaloes.

The University of Colorado Boulder, also known as CU Boulder or just CU, was once a member of the Big 12 Conference before the university's exit to the Pac-12 in 2011. Now that the Buffaloes have returned, they are looking to make their impact under new head football coach and two-time NFL Super Bowl winner Deion Sanders, who looks to bring the Buffs into "Prime Time."

Like most colleges, CU has their own slogan. With most fans of Big 12 teams have become familiar with "Boomer Sooner," "Go Pokes" and "Hook 'em Horns," they may not know that CU fans commonly chant "Sko Buffs," a truncated way to say "let's go Buffs."

On the CU Boulder campus, visitors can find open horizon to the east and the Rockies blockading the western sky, meaning whether covered in snow or sunshine, there is always something to do outdoors.

The Flatirons, the sandstone foothills west of Boulder leading to the mountains, are an excellent option for those looking for a simple hike, enjoyable rock-climbing, or just a breathe of fresh air.

However, if you want to spend more time in the City of Boulder, there are plenty of options.

Pearl Street, at the center of Boulder's downtown area, is the hub of excitement in the city. If you're looking to explore Boulder's historic storefronts, enjoy a taste of world-famous coffee and delectable food, or appreciate local art, this is the place to be.

In a tale that spans two continents an ocean apart, the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse is a story you can't forget. Built in Boulder's sister city of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the structure was shipped across the Pacific Ocean and reassembled in Boulder. Here, guests can enjoy dozens of unique teas several food options.

University Hill, known simply as "The Hill," is just west of the CU campus, and is also where most students head for a bit of enjoyment. With plenty of options for food, shopping and more, The Hill is the place to be.

If you're looking to catch a show while in Boulder, look no further than the historic Boulder Theater, which has been hosting live music and shows since 1906.

Three hours before kickoff, Buffs fans assemble for Fan Fest, which is the university's official tailgating party, on the field next to the Duane Physics building. The Duane Physics building itself is located just south from Folsom Field, where the Buffaloes play.

As for parking on campus, while it can be limited, there are some options for fans to park their vehicles on game day. For more information, click here.

What to see and do when visiting Houston, Texas

The Cougars joined the Big 12 party in 2023, adding another Texas school to the conference bubble. With a population of over 2.3 million, Houston is the fourth-largest in the United States.

The University of Houston campus is on the southeast side of the city and features green spaces, fountains, and an Arts District.

The Cougars play at TDECU Stadium on campus, and the Yates High School football field is right across the street. Just past that is Texas Southern University of the SWAC.

The city has diverse food options around campus. If you're around on gameday, check out Ray's Real Pit BBQ Shack for authentic Texas barbecue and Houston This Is It Soul Food for, you guessed it, soul food.

Try sushi at Uchi Houston on Westheimer Road or hit up the iconic Ninfa's on Navigation, famous for fajitas and margaritas. Little Woodrow's Midtown is a city-favorite sports bar you can check out too.

The Houston Museum District isn't far from campus and is home to several world-class museums. There's something for everyone here, including the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science, The Houston Zoo and the Museum of African American Culture. On campus, the Blaffer Art Museum is always free and admission is open to the public.

Other entertainment options include indoor skydiving at iFLY, TopGolf, Cidercade Houston arcade bar, or The Escape Game Houston at the City Centre.

Once it's game time in Houston, you'll see waves of fans wearing Cougar Red, see some rubbing the lucky Cougar paw outside Gate 2 of the stadium, and screaming the “Coogs House” chant during the game.

If you see everyone making a hand sign, it's probably the Cougar Sign, made by folding the ring finger and thumb of the right hand to the palm. Lots of fans will be lined up on Cullen Boulevard for the Cougar Walk, too.

After the game, you can celebrate at Warehouse Live in East Downtown, Pitch 25 Beer Park on Walker Street near Shell Energy Stadium or Eight Row Flint on Harrisburg Boulevard.

What to see and do when visiting Ames, Iowa

The Iowa State Cyclones have always had passionate fans, no matter the sport. Here’s a guide both for football fans coming to Ames and a guide on where to park, eat, stay, and what to see while you’re here:

Parking:

There are several lots around Jack Trice Stadium, including public and donor lots. Public parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the lots around the stadium opening no earlier than 6 a.m. on game day.

The Veterinary Medicine Lot is a popular choice, offering shuttle service to the stadium. The Des Moines Register has this guide to parking, bag policies and other rules for the 2024 football season. The Iowa State Center and South RV Lots are dedicated for RV parking, but you’ll need to arrive early as spots fill up quickly. The CyRide Transit System offers a convenient game-day shuttle from several locations in Ames to the stadium, which is a great way to avoid heavy traffic.

Where to Eat:

Downtown Ames is a hub for dining with a variety of options. Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co. is known for its unique crusted pizza, while Provisions Lot F offers a farm-to-table menu.

For a quick bite, Hickory Park is a local favorite, serving up BBQ in a casual setting. Another popular choice is The Café, which has great breakfast and brunch options. Near campus, Jeff's Pizza Shop is great for casual dining before or after the game. If none of these do it for you, check out a full list of ideas from TripAdvisor!

Things to See in Ames:

Reiman Gardens is a must-visit attraction, located right next to Jack Trice Stadium. It’s a beautiful 17-acre garden with a butterfly house, perfect for exploring before a game. Brunnier Art Museum, located on campus, offers rotating exhibits and is a great way to experience some local culture. Ledges State Park, about 20 miles south of Ames, is ideal for hiking and scenic views if you’re planning to extend your trip beyond the game.

Tips for Game Day:

Arrive early to get a good parking spot, as lots fill up quickly. Take advantage of the tailgating atmosphere, as Cyclone fans are known for their friendly and spirited game-day celebrations. Bring a reusable water bottle and layer your clothing—the Midwest weather can be unpredictable in the fall!

This guide should help make the most of your visit to Ames and the Iowa State football experience. Enjoy the game and go Cyclones!

What to see and do when visiting Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas, is a city rich in history and culture, founded in 1854 by anti-slavery settlers and a key location during the Civil War. As the home of the University of Kansas (KU), it is a hub of academic and cultural life, known for its university atmosphere.

The Kansas Jayhawks call David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium home. Also known as “The Booth,” this stadium is the seventh oldest college football stadium in the country, opening in 1921. While the stadium has an official capacity of 47,233, there have been recorded crowds of more than 50,000.

Game Day Traditions

Kansas Jayhawks fans gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team, and tailgating stretches from Campanile Hill to the surrounding lots. The Marching Jayhawks parade through the stadium and fans chant the famous “Rock Chalk, Jayhawk” chant, which has become one of the most recognizable cheers in college football.

The Jayhawk mascot, “Big Jay,” and his companion, “Baby Jay,” are always around to energize the crowd.

When the Jayhawks score, the entire stadium will “Wave the Wheat.” When done collectively by the crowd, it creates a sea of moving arms that resembles a field of wheat swaying in the wind.

After big wins, Kansas Jayhawks fans are known to celebrate by uprooting a goal post and carrying it to Potter Lake, a pond near the stadium.

Lawrence is known for its steep hills around campus, if you plan to walk, wear comfortable shoes!

Popular Restaurants and Bars

The Burger Stand: Well known for its gourmet burgers and truffle fries, this local favorite is perfect for grabbing a bite before heading to the Memorial Stadium. Wheatfields Bakery: Wheatfieds, located just off Mass St., serves breakfast and lunch. They are known to use fresh, local ingredients, with sandwiches made on freshly baked bread. Free State Brewing Company: Kansas’ first legal brewery since Prohibition, Free State offers locally brewed beer and hearty pub food. The Roost: For breakfast lovers, The Roost is a must-stop. From biscuits and gravy to their creative cocktails, it’s the perfect way to kick off game day. Johnny’s Tavern: A classic sports bar with locations across the state and two in Lawrence, Johnny’s is a great spot for watching away games and pregame celebrations.

Must-See Sights

The Spencer Museum of Art: Located on the KU campus, this museum houses an impressive collection of over 45,000 works of art, from ancient to contemporary art. The University of Kansas Natural History Museum: Known for its panoramic wildlife exhibits and a fascinating collection of fossils and specimens. Massachusetts Street (Mass St.): The heart of downtown Lawrence, is full of boutiques, coffee shops, and eateries perfect for a stroll.

Where to Stay:

The Oread Hotel is perched on top of a hill that overlooks Lawrence and has a direct view of the football stadium. The Eldridge Hotel: Located on Mass St. the historic hotel is surrounded by an abundance of shopping and dining options.

What to see and do when visiting Manhattan, Kansas

Nicknamed “The Little Apple,” Manhattan, Kansas, is a nice college town that grew alongside Kansas State University, founded in 1863 as the state's land-grant institution. Known for its strong agricultural roots, Manhattan has grown into a vibrant community, with KSU at its heart.

The Wildcats play football at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, named for the family of the legendary coach Bill Snyder. The stadium's official capacity is 50,000 seats. It is the eighth-largest stadium among the current Big 12 members.

Gameday Traditions

Game day in Manhattan means heading to Bill Snyder Family Stadium, where the Wildcats play in front of a sea of purple. Tailgating is a major event for pregame festivities, and fans chant “K-S-U Wildcats!” as the marching band, known as the Pride of Wildcat Land, leads the way. Willie the Wildcat is the beloved mascot, pumping up the crowd with pushups for every point scored. The famous Wabash Cannonball dance is another must-see tradition, where fans sway to the tune in unison.

Popular Restaurants and Bars

So Long Saloon: Famous for its burger creations and “raspberry black bean dip,” this local favorite is packed on game days. The Chef Café: For breakfast or brunch, The Chef is a classic Manhattan staple, known for its hearty meals and fresh coffee. Taco Lucha: A Mexican spot known for its unique tacos and creative drinks like the “Nancy” a mix of beer and pineapple juice. Aggieville: Not a single restaurant, but a must-see bar district, Aggieville is home to multiple hot spots like Rock-A-Belly Deli and Kite’s Bar and Grill, making it the epicenter of game day fun. Varsity Donuts: What was once the historic Palace Drug Store, Varsity serves fresh and unique donuts in Aggieville and has a food truck that serves corn dogs, mac and cheese bites, and more out back during late night hours.

Must-See Sights

Flint Hills Discovery Center: This interactive museum explores the natural history and beauty of the nearby Flint Hills, a unique tallgrass prairie ecosystem. Sunset Zoo: Home to over 200 animal species, Sunset Zoo is a family-friendly place to explore while in town. Konza Prairie Biological Station: Just outside of Manhattan, this preserved tallgrass prairie is a perfect place for hiking and nature lovers.

Where to Stay:

The Bluemont Hotel is a contemporary and comfortable hotel that is within walking distance of Aggieville and overlooks the Flint Hills

What to see and do when visiting Fort Worth, Texas

TCU has been in the Big 12 for over a decade now, and while many Oklahomans may be familiar with Fort Worth, a refresher on activities in "The Metroplex" can't hurt.

The 295-acre campus is located on the southwest side of Fort Worth, just west of Arlington. Founded in 1873 and fielding a football team by 1896, TCU has a long history in the sport, with more than 100,000 alumni supporting the team.

Fort Worth, often called the city of cowboys and culture, is known for its excellent Tex-Mex and barbecue. Visitors can 'Step into the West' at the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, where the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive takes place, and you can dine at Billy Bob’s Texas Honky Tonk Kitchen. Grab Barbecue around town at Heim Barbecue on Magnolia, Angelo’s BBQ on White Settlement Road, or Goldee’s Barbecue on Dick Price Road. Some quality Tex-Mex options in Fort Worth include Mesero – Clearfork, Los Vaqueros, 97 West Kitchen and Rio Mambo!

Just north of campus in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, you'll find world-renowned museums and impressive architecture. Choose from the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame, the Kimbell Art Museum, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, or the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. You can also visit the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, the Japanese Gardens, and the Rose Gardens. Dining options include Burgundy’s Local, Café Modern, and Don Artemio Restaurant.

Sundance Square, about a 10-minute drive from campus, is the walkable downtown district of Fort Worth, offering performances at Bass Hall, live music, and a multitude of food and entertainment options.

On campus, Amon G. Carter Stadium seats about 55,000 and is home to the Horned Frogs. Iconic campus landmarks include the Frog Fountain, which has been in place since 1969, and the Clark Statue, featuring TCU’s founders Addison and Randolph Clark. Veterans Plaza honors all Horned Frogs lost in service to their country, dating back to World War I.

For the ultimate pre-game experience, stop by Frog Alley. It’s the hub for live music, bounce houses, big TV screens, food, and entertainment. The TCU band leads the football team into the stadium with fans cheering around them about 90 minutes before kickoff, too.

During the game, keep an eye out for the century-old cheer from fans and the mascot, SuperFrog. On social media, see wacky post-game videos featuring frogs on the official football team account. Rumor has it there’s also a frog statue near Sadler and Reed Halls that brings good luck when you rub its nose—though it probably only works for students.

If you're attending a September game, be sure to hydrate and prepare for the intense Texas heat. For more information on TCU football, including bag policy and parking details, visit the TCU football page.

What to see and do when visiting Lubbock, Texas

With fans known to toss tortillas at football games inside Jones AT&T Stadium, the Red Raiders make their home in the west Texas town of Lubbock.

For fans visiting Lubbock, there are several things to do that may pique your interest, but if you're not visiting the Texas Tech University campus, you better stop and see Buddy Holly Center.

Rock and roll icon Buddy Holly was born in Lubbock, and the Buddy Holly Center pays homage to his life's work in music and preserves several artifacts from his career.

Near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in northern Lubbock, the Silent Wings Museum provides an opportunity to learn something new about military glider pilots, who played a pivotal role in the Second World War.

Before settlers founded the town of Lubbock, people and animals had lived in the area for thousands of years. At the Lubbock Lake Landmark, visitors can come and see archeological dig sites in action as researchers work to learn more about the people who lived there in the past.

Every college town has a part of the city where visitors can find all the action, and Lubbock is no different. Known for its thriving nightlife and social scene, Lubbock's the Depot District, is the place to be if you ever visit.

If you do decide to visit Lubbock for a football game, there are several things to keep an eye out for:

The Masked Rider leading the team onto the field. A tradition since 1954, the Masked Rider has been a staple of Red Raider Football. Throughout the game, and especially at halftime, you’ll be able to hear The Goin’ Band from Raiderland, Texas Tech’s official marching band, playing as hard as they can to support their team. As the official song of Texas Tech University, the Matador Song is worth keeping an ear out for a chance to hear it.

If you're looking for a chance to catch some Red Raider merch, then be sure to check out The Matador and Red Raider Outfitter.

For fans planning on coming down to Lubbock, be sure to check where to find parking. Here is more information on parking opportunities for events on campus.

What to see and do when visiting Salt Lake City, Utah

The capital city of the 45th state in the union, and home to the University of Utah, Salt Lake City and its surrounding communities have become a hub of growth in the western United States.

The Utah Utes, the university’s football team, have been a strong College Football Playoff contender in recent years. Having been a member of the Pac-12, the Utes will continue their rivalry with the University of Colorado, a game known as the “Rumble in the Rockies,” as they take a seat in their new conference: the Big 12.

Once in the Big 12, they will also have the opportunity for a regularly-scheduled conference game against their cross-state rival, Brigham Young University, in a matchup known as the “Holy War,” a nod to the history of both school’s founding and Utah’s LDS, or Mormon, population.

If you find yourself traveling down to the Salt Lake valley in the future, there are several locations and attractions to make a stop in if you plan on being there for more than just college sports.

For those hoping to find a bite to eat while in Utah, there are several locations for any occasion in Salt Lake CIty. Trolley Wing Company has all sorts of wings needed for game day, and Big Willies has the sports bar atmosphere, complete with a grill and pool hall.

If you want somewhere quieter and fancier, be sure to check out Manoli’s, which offers a Greek menu with locally-sourced ingredients. Also, Feldman’s Deli has all types of sandwiches for guests to choose from.

Also, Utah is one of the few states to have In-N-Out Burger, and there are several locations across the Salt Lake City area.

Temple Square, the literal and metaphorical heart of Salt Lake City, is home to multiple sights to see. The eponymous Salt Lake Temple, which itself sits at the center of Temple Square, is a place of worship for members of the Mormon Church. Though the interior is off-limits to nonmembers, guests can learn more about the structure, its construction and that of surrounding buildings such as the Tabernacle and the Lion House, which is where visitors can find a pioneer-style meal.

South of Temple Square, the Utah Sports Hall of Fame sits to honor the athletic contributions of athletes and coaches from the State of Utah for their achievements on the collegiate, professional, and even Olympic level. Just west of Temple Square, though, the Clark Planetarium is a place for visitors to learn more about everything on and above Earth, and even far beyond.

On the University of Utah campus, visitors can take a tour of Rice-Eccles Stadium, which is where the Utes play football.

If you still have a hunger for all things sports-related, you can travel out of Salt Lake City into the canyons east of the valley, all the way to Park City, the home of Utah Olympic Park. The park was one of many locations that hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics, and to this day, guests can come and experience the park year-round, snow or shine.

Additionally, if you want to get out of the city and enjoy the fresh mountain air, you can do so at the Hogle Zoo, or if you want to learn more about Utah’s pioneer past and its indigenous people, This Is The Place Monument Park marks the spot where pioneers first entered the Salt Lake valley in 1847.

What to see and do when visiting Morgantown, West Virginia

History of Morgantown Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, Morgantown, West Virginia, is home to West Virginia University (WVU). Founded in 1867, the university has long been a key player in shaping the town’s identity, blending rugged mountain life with the energy of a major university.

The Mountaineers play on Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The venue has a listed capacity of 60,000 seats, but the attendance record is 70,222, which was set in 1993.

Gameday Traditions

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium is the heart of Game Day in Morgantown, where passionate fans, clad in old gold and blue, fill the stands. The famous Mountaineer Mantrip is a beloved tradition where the team walks through a sea of fans, led by the WVU mascot, the Mountaineer, dressed in buckskins and carrying a rifle. When the team scores, the Mountaineer fires his rifle into the air, adding to the excitement. Fans also love singing “Country Roads” by John Denver at the end of every game, win or lose, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Popular Restaurants and Bars

Mario’s Fishbowl: Known for its massive fishbowl beers and wings, this WVU institution is a must for any Mountaineer fans. Black Bear Burritos: A local favorite offering unique, hearty burritos along with plenty of vegetarian options. Iron Horse Tavern: Located downtown, this trendy tavern is known for its craft beers and farm-to-table approach to pub food. Mountain State Brewing Co.: A cozy spot for wood-fired pizzas and locally brewed beer, perfect for relaxing after a game Apothecary Ale House & Café: Known for its extensive beer selection and laid-back vibe, it’s a favorite among students and alumni.

