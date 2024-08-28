College Football Visitor's Guide To Stillwater

Whether it be watching the game in-person at Boone Pickens Stadium, or one of many game day watch parties all over the town, Stillwater is the place to be for the 2024 season for Cowboys fans and visitors alike.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

Stillwater, Oklahoma, home of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, is a must-see college town for fans during football season.

Whether it be watching the game in-person at Boone Pickens Stadium, or one of many game day watch parties all over the town, Stillwater is the place to be for the 2024 season for Cowboys fans and visitors alike.

Where To Eat?

Like with most college towns, one of Stillwater's main draws is its wide selection of food options. With several locations to choose from, guests are sure to find something filling on game day.

Eskimo Joe’s

Probably the most notable location in Stillwater apart from anywhere on OSU’s campus, Eskimo Joe’s is less of a burger place and more of a rite of passage for anyone passing through the college town. With their famous cheese fries, burgers, extensive bar menu and iconic merchandise, Eskimo Joe’s is the must-see location if you stop in Stillwater.

The Ranchers Club

Wanting to get a taste of the cowboy lifestyle? The Ranchers Club has a full menu of locally grown produce and meat fit for cowboy consumption, just be sure to save room for steak.

Aspen Coffee Company

Celebrating their 30th year of operation in Stillwater, Aspen Coffee Company prides themselves on serving the best cup of coffee every time. If you need a pick-me-up for morning kickoffs, or for students, some assistance while desperately trying to cram before finals, try and stop by.

The Hideaway

With locations all across the state, Oklahomans love a slice from Hideaway Pizza, but did you know the original is right here in Stillwater? Known as simply “The Hideaway,” this location has been filling Stillwater student’s bellies since 1957, and hopefully yours too, if you make a visit.

Shortcake’s Diner

What comes to most people’s minds when they think of a small town diner is probably what you’ll find if you visit Shortcake’s Diner. Located just east of the OSU campus and offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, Shortcake’s has what you need, when you need it if you find yourself in Stillwater on game day.

The Curty Shack

Open from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday night to early Sunday morning, The Curty Shack is the perfect destination when you’re craving a hot dog after a late-night game. Located south of campus at West 4th Avenue and South Washington Street, be sure to stop by before hitting the hay.

Where To Buy?

Because who would go to the game, or even the tailgate, without being properly dressed, there are several opportunities for Cowboys fans and visitors alike to find something OSU-related to wear before kickoff.

University Store

Where there’s a college, there’s a college bookstore. University Store is located on the first floor of the Student Union, which itself is located along Hester Street. Apart from selling just books, it’s also the place to be on campus when it comes to finding all of the Cowboys merchandise you desire. Additionally, if you can’t find time to stop by the Student Union before or on game day, the store can also be found online.

Chris’ University Spirit

Located at the corner of South Knoblock Street and West 3rd Avenue, Chris’ University Spirit has all sorts of Cowboy’s memorabilia you could want. Ranging from clothing, to jewelry and gifts, or even ways to make your vehicle represent your fan spirit, Chris’ University Spirit has what you’re looking for.

For Pete’s Sake

Calling itself “the Orange Store on the corner of Elm and Knoblock,” For Pete’s Sake has a wide collection of OSU fan apparel for children and adults. Named after OSU mascot Pistol Pete, the store asks you, For Pete’s Sake, to stop by.

Where To Go?

Although you probably came for football, Stillwater has much more to offer. Below are only a few things you can find if you find yourself venturing into the city.

Knoblock Street

Knoblock Street, which constitutes part of the eastern border of the OSU campus, is home to several restaurants and businesses right next to the university. On game day, Knoblock Street is the perfect place to walk down and get a feel of the atmosphere before heading into the stadium.

Hester Street Spirit Walk

On game day, OSU encourages Cowboys fans to get out and decorate Hester Street before the team walks down on their way to the stadium as part of their Spirit Walk. The OSU Alumni Association says it will provide supplies for fans to paint encouraging messages along the street.

Hall Of Fame Block Party

On game day, Hall of Fame Avenue is closed to vehicles between Knoblock Street and Washington Street to make way for the Hall of Fame Block Party, which begins three hours before kickoff.

Theta Pond

Originally used as a watering hole for campus livestock, and later for all sorts of campus activities, Theta Pond is a quiet, relaxing place to stop on campus if you find yourself visiting Stillwater. While we can’t promise it will stay quiet on game day, it’s worth a stop for its status as a hallmark of OSU history.

National Wrestling Hall Of Fame

With a program that prides itself on wrestling excellence, it makes sense the National Wrestling Hall of Fame would be located in Stillwater. Located along the aptly named Hall of Fame Avenue near Duck Street, the museum helps to preserve the history of the sport and its impact to Oklahoma State University.

Boomer Lake

Located in the northern part of Stillwater, Boomer Lake is within a stone's throw of the OSU campus and provides an ample place for all sorts of outdoor activities. Although swimming is prohibited at the lake, guests can visit the lake's splash pad, walking trails, boating and fishing docks and even an 18-hole disc golf course.