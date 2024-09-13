Walmart Introducing New Shopping Carts Designed For Children, Adults With Disabilities

A new shopping cart will soon be introduced to Walmart locations across the nation to better serve customers with disabilities, the company says.

Friday, September 13th 2024, 10:14 am

By: News 9, News On 6


Walmart will be introducing new shopping carts to several stores in Oklahoma designed to better serve customers with disabilities, the retailer said.

The new carts, known as “Caroline’s Carts," will help caregivers of children and adults with disabilities get around the store easier.

The retailer said all Walmart Supercenters will have two Caroline’s Carts, and all Walmart Neighborhood Markets will have at least one, totaling about 8,000 of the newer carts nationwide.

Walmart says all stores will begin offering Caroline’s Carts by early 2025.
