Stolen Wigs Taken From Ice Show At Oklahoma State Fair Recovered, Police Say

After thousands of dollars worth of wigs stolen from the OKC Fairgrounds were later recovered, Oklahoma City Police say they are still searching for the person who took them.

By: News 9

Thousands of dollars worth of wigs taken from State Fair Park in Oklahoma City have been recovered, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said multiple wigs were taken from the Disney on Ice show at the Oklahoma State Fair.

The wigs were later found, but OCPD said the person who took them is still on the run, despite being captured taking the wigs in surveillance video.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.