Stolen Wigs Taken From Ice Show At Oklahoma State Fair Recovered, Police Say

Friday, September 13th 2024, 9:29 am
Thousands of dollars worth of wigs taken from State Fair Park in Oklahoma City have been recovered, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said multiple wigs were taken from the Disney on Ice show at the Oklahoma State Fair.
The wigs were later found, but OCPD said the person who took them is still on the run, despite being captured taking the wigs in surveillance video.
If you know who this person is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.
September 13th, 2024
September 12th, 2024
September 9th, 2024
September 9th, 2024
September 15th, 2024
September 14th, 2024
September 14th, 2024
September 14th, 2024