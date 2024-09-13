OU Set To Unveil Statue Of Head Softball Coach Patty Gasso

The University of Oklahoma will unveil a statue on Friday honoring the Sooners head softball coach Patty Gasso, who has led the program to eight national championships. since taking the coaching position in 1995.

By: News 9

-

The University of Oklahoma is scheduled to unveil a statue of head softball coach Patty Gasso Friday afternoon in Norman.

OU Athletics says the ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at Love's Field on the Norman campus.

RELATED: University Of Oklahoma Board Of Regents Approves Patty Gasso Statue

Gasso has led the Sooners to eight national championships since taking the head coaching position in 1995.

The statue of Gasso will be the first on OU's campus to honor a woman coach or athlete.