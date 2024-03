The OU Board of Regents has approved a statue for seven-time national champion softball coach Patty Gasso.

By: News 9

The OU Board of Regents has approved a statue for seven-time national champion softball coach Patty Gasso.

The statue will be sculpted by Brian Harlon, who also worked on the Heisman Park statues of Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

It will be displayed outside of Gate One at Love Field.