Kimray, Oklahoma Oil And Gas Equipment Manufacturer, Announces Layoffs

Friday, September 13th 2024, 6:45 am
Oklahoma City-based oil and gas equipment manufacturer Kimray announced on Thursday it will begin laying off a portion of its workforce.
The company said it is reducing its workforce by around 15% due to a recent evaluation of the companies long term goals.
Kimray said this about 120 employees are being let go so the company can narrow its focus to "core business" functions.
