Kimray, Oklahoma Oil And Gas Equipment Manufacturer, Announces Layoffs

Kimray, an Oklahoma City-based oil and gas equipment manufacturer, announced on Thursday the company would be laying off a portion of its workforce.

Oklahoma City-based oil and gas equipment manufacturer Kimray announced on Thursday it will begin laying off a portion of its workforce.

The company said it is reducing its workforce by around 15% due to a recent evaluation of the companies long term goals.

Kimray said this about 120 employees are being let go so the company can narrow its focus to "core business" functions.
