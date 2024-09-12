News 9 Kicks Off Fundraiser At Oklahoma State Fair To Support Sunbeam Family Services

The Oklahoma State Fair started Thursday and News 9 is raising money for Sunbeam Family Services.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Fair started Thursday and News 9 is raising money for Sunbeam Family Services.

You can donate in person at the fairgrounds at the News 9 tent or by texting “zoo” to 79640.

When donating in person, visitors can choose between the morning team and the evening team. The team with more money will have to scoop animal poop at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

All donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5000. All money raised will go to Sunbeam Family Services to support kids mental health services.

A donation of $10 will help provide art therapy for children or go to supplies to welcome a child to a new home for foster care. A $75 donation will cover a mental health session for a child.