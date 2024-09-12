'Hitting Our Stride:" Oklahoma City Mayor Discusses State Fair, MAPS 4 Projects

Oklahoma City David Mayor Holt joined News 9 Thursday morning to discuss what his office is doing to continue the city's economic growth.

By: News 9

With the opening of the Oklahoma State Fair, several thousand people are expected to be in Oklahoma City for the event, city leaders say.

"This 10 days to two weeks is worth about $100 million of economic impact to the community, and it is the place where memories are made for our own residents," Holt said. "As they go [to the fair] this year, obviously they'll see the advancing construction on the new coliseum."

Along with the coliseum nearing completion, Holt said the city is continuing to grow with MAPS 4.

"Now we're really hitting our stride, we've got groundbreakings coming up for the diversion hub, we have a groundbreaking coming up this calendar year for the animal shelter," Holt said. "Prime time for MAPS 4, we're kind of entering it now, and over the next, you know, eight to 10 years, it's like, we're going to be, especially with hundreds of projects, we're going to be cutting ribbons and breaking ground a lot."

Holt said some of the upcoming projects to look forward to include a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which he said he hopes to have completed by 2028.