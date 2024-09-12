Sunbeam Family Services Announces Fundraising Initiative At Oklahoma State Fair

Sunbeam Family Services announced a new fundraising initiative to support foster care programs and children's mental health services in Oklahoma.

Thursday, September 12th 2024, 4:27 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal said with the start of the Oklahoma State Fair, visitors to the fairgrounds can donate to Sunbeam to support their efforts in uplifting families across the state.

By donating, not only will the money go towards a good cause, but there is also a side competition to go along with the fundraiser.

When visitors donate at the News 9 tent located inside the fairgrounds, they can choose either the News 9 morning or evening team, and whichever team raises the most money will be forced to scoop animal waste at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Additionally, those who are not going to the fair can still donate by texting "zoo" to 79640.
