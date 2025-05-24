Jed Castles' Saturday morning forecast

Jed Castles

Meteorologist Jed Castles, a fourth-generation Oklahoman, has been part of the News 9 team since 1996. You can catch his forecasts on weekend mornings. He’s also a field meteorologist, providing on-the-ground coverage before, during and after severe weather. Jed is a native of Tulsa and earned his bachelor's degree in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma.