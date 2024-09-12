Preparations Wrap Up As Oklahoma State Fair Opening Day Arrives

As the gates of the Oklahoma State Fair prepare to open on Thursday, there are several; new rides, attractions and food options for visitors.

-

Thousands of people are expected to travel to the Oklahoma State Fair as opening day arrives on Thursday, organizers say.

Fair officials said there are four new rides hitting the fairgrounds this year, including a one known as "The Kraken," a spinning swing that brings riders over 140 feet in the air.

In total, there will be over 70 rides at the fair, and safety officials spent the days leading up to the fair ensuring they are safe come opening day.

Ride credits for fairgoers are set at $35 for 30 credits, and $50 for 50. Single ride credits are $5 each, or $7 if you are in a group of five or more people.

Public activities at the fair open at 10 a.m., and fairground buildings will close their doors at 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Gate admission for visitors 12 and over is $16 dollars, $10 for children ages 6-11 and free for children 5-years-old and younger.

For more information on hours, admission and possible discounts at the Oklahoma State Fair, click here.