Gov. Stitt Challenges Teachers To Create Phone-Free Classrooms

Gov. Kevin Stitt has challenged teachers across the state to create phone-free classrooms

By: News 9

In a video shared on Social media, the governor says evidence is showing that cell phones and social media in the classroom are causing distraction, bullying, and learning disabilities in schools. To solve this he wants to partner with teachers and parents to find solutions to this ongoing problem.

Stitt says every classroom is different so teachers should make individual plans for how to limit phones in their classes.

Stitt says schools will get more information about how to participate in this challenge.