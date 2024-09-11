Yukon Family Escapes Apartment Fire Unharmed

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Yukon.

By: News 9

No injuries were reported after a fire Wednesday morning at a residence in Yukon, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they responded after 12 a.m. to an apartment along Cove Drive near U.S. Route 66.

Fire crews on scene said a neighbor spotted the flames after a smoke detector inside the residence failed to alert the occupants because it's batteries were removed.

The fire department said this is an important reminder to test your smoke detectors.

"We'll bring them a free one if they have one that doesn't work," OKCFD Battalion Chief David Meyer said. "Want to remind them of that."

According to OKCFD, smoking materials are what started the fire, which was extinguished quickly with no reported injuries.