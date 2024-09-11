Bob Hurley RV Athlete Of The Week: Jerrod Williams Jr.

The Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week for September 10 is Heritage Hall's Jerrod Williams Jr.!

By: News 9

Jerrod as a receiver and had a school record for a 99-yard touchdown reception and a 39-yard touchdown grab.

As a defensive back, Jerrod had an interception and a fumble recovery in just the first quarter.

Jerrod finished with 10 catches, 224 yards, 2 tugs, 11 tackles, 2 picks and a fumble recovery.