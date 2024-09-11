Presidential Debate Highlights From The First Trump Vs. Harris Showdown Of 2024

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are on the stage for their first presidential debate, a high-stakes showdown that could shape the rest of the campaign.

The two candidates emerged on stage shortly after 9 p.m. to get things started. Harris walked to Trump's side of the stage to shake his hand.

"Kamala Harris. Let's have a good debate," Harris said.

"Nice to see you. Have fun," Trump replied.

ABC held a virtual coin toss last week, and Trump won. He got to choose the order of closing statements or where he would stand on stage. Trump chose to offer the last closing statement. Harris then chose her position on stage, opting to appear on the right side of viewers' screens.

The debate is being moderated by ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Trump and Harris clash over abortion and reproductive rights

The candidates sparred over reproductive rights, an issue that has defined recent elections since the Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to abortion in 2022, delivering familiar attack lines.

Trump explained his position on Florida's abortion restrictions, after flip-flopping on the six-week abortion restriction in recent weeks, putting the blame on Democrats for their "radical" position on the issue, claiming they support abortion into the ninth month of pregnancy.

"They're radical, the Democrats are radical in that," Trump said.

The former president claimed that Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is supportive of late-term abortions, as Harris shook her head.

Democrats generally support reinstating the framework for abortion that existed under Roe v. Wade, which allowed states to restrict abortion after the point of fetal viability, or roughly 24 weeks into pregnancy. The overwhelming number of abortions happen earlier. A 2021 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 93% of abortions in the U.S. occurred in the first trimester, before the 13th week. Fewer than 1% were performed after 21 weeks.

Trump took credit for the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, which he has repeatedly done on the campaign trail, while outlining that abortion should now be left up to the states.

Harris blamed Trump for the abortion restrictions that now exist across dozens of states, while refuting his claims about late-term abortions.

"Nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion," Harris said. "That is not happening, it's insulting to the women of America."

Harris warned that Trump would sign a national abortion ban into law. Trump said one would not be necessary but refused to answer whether he would veto a ban. Harris has expressed support for reinstating the protections for abortion guaranteed under Roe. Both a federal abortion ban and constitutional protections for abortion at the national level would require the backing of Congress.

Harris says Trump "invited trade wars," "sold us out" to China

Trump defended his implementation of tariffs, which many economists say increases the costs of goods for American families.

Harris said that Trump "invited trade wars" with other nations, and under him, the trade deficit was one of the highest the U.S. has ever seen. Harris said the Trump administration sold American chip technology to China to help them "modernize" their military. Trump "basically sold us out," Harris said. Instead, the next administration needs to focus on relationships with U.S. allies, and on enhancing the American workforce, Harris added.

Harris argued that Trump was weak on China, pointing to a tweet when Trump thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his handling of the COVID crisis, despite China "not giving us transparency about the origins of COVID."

Trump hit back, saying the U.S. hardly made chip technology before, and criticizing Harris for her policy pivots.

"Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window," Trump said of Harris, saying Harris is adopting his own policies. Trump joked about sending Harris a MAGA hat.

Harris draws contrast with Trump on unity, invokes Project 2025 criticism

The vice president took little time before working to draw a stark contrast between herself and the former president when it comes to their views of the country and a message of unity.

"In this debate tonight, you're going to hear from the same old tired playbook – a bunch of lies, grievances and name-calling," Harris said.

"I believe very strongly that the American people want a president who understands the importance of bringing us together knowing we have so much more important than what separates us, and I pledge to you to be a president for all Americans," she added.

Harris also said Americans would hear during the debate about a "dangerous plan" that she said Trump intends on implementing called Project 2025 — an outline for a conservative administration spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation that Trump's campaign has distanced itself from.

Trump quickly responded, saying, "I have nothing to do with Project 2025," and that he hadn't read the plan for a conservative administration "purposefully." Many of those involved in Project 2025 served in the Trump administration.

Harris touts "opportunity economy" as Trump pitches tariffs, pivots to immigration

For the first question, Muir asked Harris if Americans are better off economically than they were four years ago. She didn't directly answer, but touted her economic agenda.

"I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people," Harris said, describing her upbringing and saying she wants an "opportunity economy."

Harris described her plan to increase the child tax credit to $6,000, and offer tax deductions for small business startups.

Trump, given an opportunity to respond, said he's in favor of imposing tariffs, in some cases, "substantial tariffs." He then went on to say undocumented immigrants are taking jobs from Black and Hispanic Americans, and said criminal immigrants are "taking over towns, they're taking over buildings."

"They're dangerous, they're the highest level of criminality," Trump said.

Harris said Trump left the Biden-Harris administration with the worst unemployment level since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on the United States' democracy since the Civil War, a reference to Jan. 6.

What to know about the Trump-Harris debate