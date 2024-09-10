Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Increased Security At State Fair

Oklahoma City police are adding more security this year after a shooting injured one person in 2023.

Oklahoma City police are adding more security this year after a shooting injured one person in 2023.

What happened?

September 22, 2023-

In 2023, during the last weekend of the fair, officers responded to a shooting inside the Bennett Event Center.

Police say the victim got into an argument with Canaan Jenkins when Jenkins shot the victim in the chest.

The victim did survive that shooting and officers were able to find Jenkins that night with the weapon still on him. Jenkins was 17 at the time of the shooting but turned 18 just two months later.

What police called an "active situation" earlier was the result of an argument between a group of men, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m.

"It's very early on in the investigation, and we're still trying to determine what happened," said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn.

She said that while two people were in custody, it's possible that only one will be arrested in connection with the incident. Littlejohn said that person did have a firearm in their possession.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Littlejohn added.

The Oklahoma State Fair has a policy prohibiting guns, and the entrances have detectors. It is unknown how the person involved with this shooting was able to bring a firearm into the fair.

Police say that Jenkins was charged as an adult for shooting with intent to kill. Court records show he will have a hearing on November 15 ahead of his jury trial that is set to start on November 18.

New Body Camera Footage Released From State Fair Shooting

October 18, 2023-

The Oklahoma City Police Department released body-worn camera footage from officers the night of the shooting. The body camera footage details the moment police officers were sent in, all the way until the end when the suspect was captured.

“Shots fired at gate five, shots fired at gate five,” you can hear dispatchers say on the video.

As frantic fairgoers ran away from the Bennet Center at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, police ran toward the chaos.

“Caller saying they're hearing gunshots on the west side of the fairgrounds,” dispatchers say.

“We understand there's a crime scene, so we need to get people out of here and try to lock it down,” one officer said.

From Bob Mills SkyNews 9, you could see the mass of people and cars, everyone trying to leave the fairgrounds, while officers on the ground evacuated the area to search for the gunman. Soon after, the suspect was caught, 18-year-old Canaan Jenkins.

“Do you have a round in the chamber,” an officer asked Jenkins. “Spread your feet.”

Police say they found the weapon on him. It's unclear how Jenkins got the gun inside the grounds.

"We have a lot of camera views around the property, and we can pretty much say that person, that individual did not enter the property through any of the metal detectors," said Scott Munz, Oklahoma State Fair Spokesperson.

What's Different For The 2024 State Fair?

In response to the gun violence felt in 2023 at the Oklahoma State Fair, new safety measures are in place for this year.

After that shooting in 2023, fair officials and law enforcement took a hard look at security and how they could fill any gaps and the security team says they've made some significant changes this year not only inside the fairgrounds, but especially along the perimeter.

Captain Jeff Spruill with the Oklahoma City Police Department is over the state fair security this year. He says his team is ready for the fair crowds with new safety measures.

“The idea is to get as many eyes on the ground as we can,” said Capt. Jeff Spruill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Spruill and the State Fair are doing that by adding additional officers on the ground.

“We've added extra resources along the perimeter of the fair both uniform and non-uniformed officers,” Spruill said.

There are also more digital eyes in the skies with additional sky watch towers and security cameras.

“We have a person who’s able to watch in any direction that he or she needs to and then cameras can see in any direction they're not able to,” he said.

The state fair enacted a new curfew this year, after 5 p.m., anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or chaperone who is at least 25 years old.

“Industry-wide, our research has shown that unaccompanied minors are usually the ones causing the most trouble,” said Scott Munz, State Fair Spokesperson.

You’ll also see more scanners at the gates to catch knives and guns for both fairgoers and staff. During the 12 days of the fair, Spruill says 40 officers will work the fair. According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, about 30 deputies will work covering 72 shifts.

“At the end of the day we really want everybody to just come out and have fun and enjoy themselves but know there's camera views all over the place so Big Brother is watching you so don't try to do something you shouldn't be doing,” Munz said.

Along with all the new safety measures here inside the state fair park, law enforcement says they'll have more resources and more eyes in the parking lots outside the fairgrounds as an extra layer of security.

Police say if you do need an officer at the State Fair, the best thing to do is call 911. However, police encourage callers to have a good description of where they are like what building, or attraction is closest. They say that will help officers respond faster.

The full list of attendance and code of conduct policies can be read below: